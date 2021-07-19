THE SIDE EFFECTS OF FLUORIDE IN OUR WATER, LEE SHELDON, DMD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I learned about Periodontist Lee Sheldon, DMD, when I started my radio show at WMEL. Each week Dr. Sheldon would empower his listeners and patients to choose wiser options for themselves. Nine years later our paths have crossed again because of his mission to remove fluoride from the water we drink. Having fluoride in our water is not just about our teeth… Once we drink it, what happens to the toxins in our body? Dr. Sheldon will share the side effects of fluoride in our water.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **