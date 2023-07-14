Rogue Ways 2.1 - Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology

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Artificial Intelligence, we are told, is inevitable...is it? Which
technologies now exist or soon will that will aid its development, will it
represent a higher and more advanced form of consciousness, and should we be
wary? Come explore with us and open your mind... Rokfin:
<http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:
[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:
[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:
<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:
<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>
Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>
Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:
<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:
<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:
<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:
<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>
Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:
[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-
quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:
[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)
Thrive Movement:
[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)
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