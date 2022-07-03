Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/07/22 Detached Retinas, Glaucoma And Cysts On Kidneys(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, March 7, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing what he calls a failed medical system. Specifically talking about Paget's disease. Stating that the medical industry says that Paget's disease is an autoimmune disease. Asserting they are wrong that this disease is due to nutritional deficiencies. Contending that it can be reversed through nutrition.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of a low fat plant based diet. This diet is know to revers coronary artery disease. The diet has also been linked to the reversal of type 2 diabetes. Aids in weight loss and improves cognition. Has been shown to reduce the length and severity of premenstrual symptoms.CallersLenora has several health challenges including detached retinas, glaucoma and cysts on her kidneys.Wyatt has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer.Robert has been taking beta blockers for tachycardia diagnosis.Julia asks if the colloidal silver can be given to an infant.