BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/07/22 Detached Retinas, Glaucoma And Cysts On Kidneys
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
112 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • March 08, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/07/22 Detached Retinas, Glaucoma And Cysts On Kidneys
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach


Air Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing what he calls a failed medical system. Specifically talking about Paget's disease. Stating that the medical industry says that Paget's disease is an autoimmune disease. Asserting they are wrong that this disease is due to nutritional deficiencies. Contending that it can be reversed through nutrition.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of a low fat plant based diet. This diet is know to revers coronary artery disease. The diet has also been linked to the reversal of type 2 diabetes. Aids in weight loss and improves cognition. Has been shown to reduce the length and severity of premenstrual symptoms.
Callers

Lenora has several health challenges including detached retinas, glaucoma and cysts on her kidneys.

Wyatt has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer.

Robert has been taking beta blockers for tachycardia diagnosis.

Julia asks if the colloidal silver can be given to an infant.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Douglas Harrington
Spice Up Your Diet: 4 Flavorful Spices Packed With Antioxidants

Spice Up Your Diet: 4 Flavorful Spices Packed With Antioxidants

Zoey Sky
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Willow Tohi
Chia Seeds May Be a Smart Addition to Your Pre-Workout Snack

Chia Seeds May Be a Smart Addition to Your Pre-Workout Snack

Coco Somers
Pomegranates Cited for Antioxidant, Heart, and Cognitive Benefits in Health Reports

Pomegranates Cited for Antioxidant, Heart, and Cognitive Benefits in Health Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy