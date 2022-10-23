Sit down, smoke, or drink something, then 'LOOK UP"...and observe!!!' -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

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WHERE ARE YA BRITONS???Report from the UK war zone.
geoengineeringwatch.org: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Sunfire Sky: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMr...
The psychopathic piece of shit that is 'David Kieth!!' 'admits this insidious program has been conducted since the 1950's...Climate change' is a hoax being created to enslave you and restrict your every movement! It was drummed up at THE CLUB OF ROME in 1972...look it up! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6AnO...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
David Albert Yates UK
All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos