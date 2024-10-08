Gov. DeSantis fires back at Kamala Harris: 'It's not about you'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives updates on preparation and evacuation efforts with the upcoming storm and said he didn't know Kamala Harris tried to contact him and his focus is on the state of Florida and doesn't have time for 'political games.
Follow
TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.