"Ukraine has essentially turned into a NATO PMC. It is paid money, provided with weapons and intelligence, told where to shoot and where to attack. The Ukrainian people suffer because they are forced to fight for someone else's objectives. Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov admitted (https://t.me/EurasianChoice/23335) this: "We are carrying out NATO's mission without losing their blood, but with the loss of ours. Therefore, the West should give us more weapons and money". Here it is, the formula for NATO's proxy war "to the last Ukrainian", you cannot describe it better."

