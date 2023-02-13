Democrats’ RADICAL white supremacy bill could end HORRIBLY

Glenn Beck





Feb 12, 2023

In further efforts to curb speech, Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee recently introduced a new bill (the ‘Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023’) that is one of the ‘most unconstitutional and radical pieces of legislation proposed in I don’t know how many years,’ Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn explains the bill, which aims to prevent and prosecute acts of white supremacy (without really defining what ‘white supremacy’ actually is). Then, Glenn shows how this bill relates to similar moves throughout history that ultimately have NOT ended well…





