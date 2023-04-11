ALEX JONES GUEST! [Louder with Crowder]

ALEX JONES GUEST!
Today's a big day. Not only are we back on YouTube but also, Alex Jones joins us in studio. We're talking about Daniel Perry potentially being freed by Greg Abbot and the gross injustice he faced from the liberal court system during his self-defense case. Also, Riley Gaines got attacked by trans protestors! We dive into all the recent transgender attacks that've been happening & that the media doesn't want you to know about. Also, the anti-woke Mario movie has crushed the box office & offended critics. Tune in!
Join MugClub to watch this show every day! http://louderwithcrowder.com/mugclub
Watch the FREE show on MugClub NOW: https://mugclub.rumble.com/post/3824925/alex-jones-guest-will-gov-greg-abbott-pardon-texas-blm-shooter
GET TODAY'S SHOW NOTES with SOURCES: https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/sources/
NEW MERCH! https://crowdershop.com/
Subscribe to my podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/louder-with-crowder/
FOLLOW ME:
Website: https://louderwithcrowder.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/scrowder
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/louderwithcrowder
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevencrowderofficial
Music by @Pogo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.