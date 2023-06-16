The Pride Month to End ALL Pride Months

There is severe low back as the LGBTQ advocates continue to waive the pride flag in our faces and try to extend inclusion to minor attracted people. It's no longer a flag to be held proudly, but a symbol of radical leftist ideology trying to confuse children.I'm very glad that Americans are pushing back on it, and as Target and Anheuser Busch have found out, there are limits as to how much the public will take.
#pridemonth #pride #lgbtq #target #budlight
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.