David Duke: American Renaissance

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







December 3, 2022

SupportSaveRepostShare

Fascist-Freddy @Fascist-Freddy



An interesting clip with David Duke at Jared Taylor's American Renaissance conference in around 2006. Notice the jew screaming at Duke and then scurry out of the room, calling Duke a "Nazi." Jared Taylor has jews attend his conferences and jews are often even keynote speakers at his conference. Many people believe that Jared Taylor is a jew play into White nationalism. After this, Jared Taylor released a statement telling anyone interested in attending his conference in the future are not welcome if they are going to talk about jew power. This was the last time that Duke attended Taylor's American Renaissance conference.