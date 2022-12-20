Blood Business

You are always hearing celebrities and the "Red Cross" asking you to "Donate Blood and Save Lives."

What they don't tell you is that only about 15% of all donated blood goes to help people who need blood!

The other 85% is BOUGHT BY BIG PHARMA, and they make really expensive drugs out of it for a profit!

They tell you to "Save Lives" but what they mean is come give us your blood so we can make BILLIONS of dollars from it!

I've always thought it was a weird and shady type of business anyway!

Wonder how many Satanists have access to the blood?

Especially considering they own big-pharma!

I'll KEEP MY BLOOD thank you very much!

This is a short clip from "Cult of the Medics" 3 or 4, I can't remember which, but if you have not yet watched the series YOU SHOULD!

I just found out this is a clip from a documentary that David Whitehead had used in Cult of the Medics. There's more to it if you'd like to watch!

Harvesting the Blood of America’s Poor: Big Pharmas Blood Plasma Business | Documentary

https://odysee.com/@eddygordov:3/Harvesting-the-Blood-of-America%E2%80%99s-Poor-Big-Pharmas-Blood-Plasma-Business--Documentary:5?r=3ryPex24bNqoHBbBqgqt8KTMW7FzWQbH