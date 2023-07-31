Tension escalates for the second day outside the French Embassy in Niger.

Thousands of people have gathered with anti-French placards, chanting slogans in support of the participants of the coup d'état in Niger.

Yesterday, the protesters demanded the closure of all foreign bases in the African country.

I'm adding more mentions of Niger today. Cynthia

"The situation in Niger is causing serious concern among all participants of the Russia-Africa Summit. Moscow advocates for the prompt restoration of legality in Niger and calls on all parties to exercise restraint."

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President

--

A good article at Southfront. https://southfront.org/niger-suspends-uranium-gold-exports-amid-rumors-of-imminent-french-military-intervention/

--

The other side of the spectrum:

Britain condemns attempts to undermine democracy in Niger

Britain on Sunday said it condemns attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger and said the country stands by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to restore stability Niger, according to a statement from the UK government.

"The UK is a committed partner of Niger's democratically elected government and calls for President Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order," the statement added.

--

Paris, practically losing control over the situation in Niger, where a French military base is located and important uranium reserves (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/75278) for France's nuclear industry are situated, threatens an "immediate response" in case of attacks on its citizens.

The Élysée Palace statement yesterday said Macron "will not tolerate any attacks" against Paris's interests.

Earlier, the commander of Niger's presidential guard, General Abdurahman Tchiani, warned the West and its allies in Africa against military intervention in Niger, stating that his supporters "will defend themselves to the last breath."

ℹ️Today Reuters reported that the former Nigerien government authorized Paris to intervene in the country.

--

Reuters: France has received a "permission" for military actions against Niger

The publication states that the previous government of the African country allowed France to "strike" the capital to "liberate the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum."

One of the coup participants, Amadu Abderaman, stated that the "permission" was signed by the head of Niger's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

🐻 So... France has the right to militarily intervene in a state on another continent if its interests are violated?

While in a neighboring country, Russia "cannot" do the same?

--

According to Monde, the French corporation Orano continues uranium mining in Niger, and the military mutiny has not affected its operations. Orano has been present in the country for over 50 years, developing one of the world's largest deposits near the city of Arlit.

Company representatives state that the situation is normal after the mutiny, and they maintain communication with their employees on-site. The security contingent, consisting of around 300 Nigerien soldiers, remains unchanged.