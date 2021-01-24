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The Raw Hatred of Black Lives Matter
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80 views • January 24, 2021
BLM true believers have a hatred for their opponents far greater than soldiers on a battlefield. They probably don't know it, but they are nearly perfect copies of fanatics we have seen before. Rooting out "systemic racism" is just like rooting out class enemies.
The full transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/09/the-raw-hatred-of-black-lives-matter/
First posted to BitChute on September 5, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
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Parler - Jared Taylor: https://parler.com/profile/jaredtayloramren/posts
Parler - American Renaissance: https://parler.com/profile/AmRenaissance/posts
The full transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/09/the-raw-hatred-of-black-lives-matter/
First posted to BitChute on September 5, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Parler - Jared Taylor: https://parler.com/profile/jaredtayloramren/posts
Parler - American Renaissance: https://parler.com/profile/AmRenaissance/posts
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