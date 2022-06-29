Review of mobile phone mount for video filming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3M6HM-vta8
We compare the usual and on a ball joint. Phone holder. Overview of mobile phone mount for video filming.
The presence of a clamp for the phone allows you to shoot better video without jerking and shaking, or get photos at a slow shutter speed, for example, during evening or night photo shoots, while shooting motion.
As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on a phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022
mobilography for professionals and amateurs, photo, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly TopContent community
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws