Review of mobile phone mount for video filming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3M6HM-vta8

We compare the usual and on a ball joint. Phone holder. Overview of mobile phone mount for video filming.

The presence of a clamp for the phone allows you to shoot better video without jerking and shaking, or get photos at a slow shutter speed, for example, during evening or night photo shoots, while shooting motion.



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