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Review of mobile phone mount for video filming
shipshard
shipshard
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92 views • June 29, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3M6HM-vta8 

We compare the usual and on a ball joint. Phone holder. Overview of mobile phone mount for video filming.

The presence of a clamp for the phone allows you to shoot better video without jerking and shaking, or get photos at a slow shutter speed, for example, during evening or night photo shoots, while shooting motion.

As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on a phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022 

mobilography for professionals and amateurs, photo, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly TopContent community

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ 

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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