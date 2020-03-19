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Editing The Truth: Do You Like Playing With Fire?
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2 views • March 19, 2020
"Editing The Truth: Do You Like Playing With Fire?" takes a look at the Truthunedited YouTube channel. This movement does a good job of challenging various Hebrew Roots lies concerning Jesus and the Law, but a closer look reveals a disturbing lie about whether we need to actually obey the teachings of Jesus. This video walks a fine line ... the one between finding the common ground with fellow believers and finding the courage to point out discrepancies when the truth is edited.
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