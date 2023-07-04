"Motherland Monument" in Kiev was lit up in the colors of USA and Ukrainian flags.

Thus, in Nulandistan,Kiev,the US colony of Ukraine congratulated the United States on the US Independence Day.

It looks USA congratulated their independece day in Kiev by themselves to themselves and thanked Ukrozombies slaves dying for their USA master while USA destroying their country's population and prosperity...

Also in honour of their US colonial masters Independence day Ukroslaves fired artillery on Donetsk and Makeevka today...

History: Built when Kiev was Soviet Russia - The sculpture symbolizes the Motherland calling its sons (Soviet citizens) to the battle against the enemy. Creating the monument started in 1959 and was ready in 1967; at that time, it was the highest monument in the world. The overall height of the statue is 85 meters.