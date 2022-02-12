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Elana Freeland: Geoengineered & Transhumanized Mass Targeting ! DTV & CoronaX-Files
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97 views • February 12, 2022
Elana Freeland: Geoengineered & Transhumanized Mass Targeting ! DTV & CoronaX-Files
We discussed with Elana Freeland the topics that she developed in her last book : « GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM »
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
Geoengineered Transhumanism, nanos & electromagnetics in synthetic biology, related bioweapons for biological warfare poisoning, and the weaponized environment meant for weather wars & chaos, and mass MK ultra targeting behind Agenda 2030. How is Transhumanism the end game for the elites ?
China’s artificial Sun, Morgellon parasites, the Space fence and Space programs, the battle for our Souls & Spirit, Volcano Geoengineering, and much more.
« How has the environment been weaponized by chemicals, electromagnetics, and nanotechnology to create Synthetic Biology? How long have we been breathing nanoparticles? Are there nanobots in our food? What will happen when 5G is in full effect? What about 6G? How long has our environment been prepped for this transhumanist future?
Geoengineered Transhumanism is the third book in Elana Freeland’s trilogy on geoengineering. It completes the picture of what geoengineering has been from its very beginning decades ago: to control the ionosphere with phased array heater blasts so as to maintain an ionized atmosphere in which chemicals, nanotechnology, and synbio synergies can be continuously laid by jets, drones, and rockets in the name of “climate change.”
"There is a world that most of us know of and that we are comfortable with. There is another world that we should know of but do not, and that should, by all rights, make us uncomfortable. We are responsible to learn of its existence, as it surrounds and affects our every move regardless of the level of bliss or ignorance that we adopt to ease our discomfort." (Elana Freeland)
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
DTV Dimensions TV : https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/
CoronaX-Files : https://freedomufos.com/documents-complementaires/coronax-files-limposture-planetaire/
We discussed with Elana Freeland the topics that she developed in her last book : « GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM »
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
Geoengineered Transhumanism, nanos & electromagnetics in synthetic biology, related bioweapons for biological warfare poisoning, and the weaponized environment meant for weather wars & chaos, and mass MK ultra targeting behind Agenda 2030. How is Transhumanism the end game for the elites ?
China’s artificial Sun, Morgellon parasites, the Space fence and Space programs, the battle for our Souls & Spirit, Volcano Geoengineering, and much more.
« How has the environment been weaponized by chemicals, electromagnetics, and nanotechnology to create Synthetic Biology? How long have we been breathing nanoparticles? Are there nanobots in our food? What will happen when 5G is in full effect? What about 6G? How long has our environment been prepped for this transhumanist future?
Geoengineered Transhumanism is the third book in Elana Freeland’s trilogy on geoengineering. It completes the picture of what geoengineering has been from its very beginning decades ago: to control the ionosphere with phased array heater blasts so as to maintain an ionized atmosphere in which chemicals, nanotechnology, and synbio synergies can be continuously laid by jets, drones, and rockets in the name of “climate change.”
"There is a world that most of us know of and that we are comfortable with. There is another world that we should know of but do not, and that should, by all rights, make us uncomfortable. We are responsible to learn of its existence, as it surrounds and affects our every move regardless of the level of bliss or ignorance that we adopt to ease our discomfort." (Elana Freeland)
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
DTV Dimensions TV : https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/
CoronaX-Files : https://freedomufos.com/documents-complementaires/coronax-files-limposture-planetaire/
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