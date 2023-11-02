$1 MILLION Bitcoin Trap. YourFriendSommi

"The game rewards people who buy low, who BUY IN THE DEPRESSION. And who sell high, which is SELLING IN THE EUPHORIA." ~ YourFriendSommi
Take Profits (in steps) Towards the Next Bitcoin HIGH.
FULL SHOW: $1 MILLION Dollar Crypto Trap. YourFriendSommi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k23uYDxGSfM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.