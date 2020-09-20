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Other Obedient Christians
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52 views • September 20, 2020
'Other Obedient Christians' announces the recent, inspiring discovery of the Kingdom of Heaven Unlocked YouTube channel, run by some Christian anarchists who have been living by faith in Christ for over four decades. The video reveals how they are promoting a very similar message to the Voice in the Desert channel, based on Christ's Sermon on the Mount (Matthew chapters 5-7). This includes the need to leave the world system, sell what you own, work for God's Kingdom, deal with persecution from your family and expect to be hated by everyone for following Christ. These radical believers also share a similar belief about Bible prophecy and the coming Mark of the Beast.
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