NEW HOLlYWOOD - Actress CANDACE KIRKPATRICK Running the Bases

The Lord is raising up many amazing Christian actors/actresses that are bringing excellence, positive influence, and award-winning work to the entertainment industry! Join us today with Candace Kirkpatrick, who has been in Hollywood for decades. She commands attention whenever she is on stage and has a long resume of TV/Film/Stage work. You will be so blessed by her story and will learn about NEW film and TV shows to add to your list that will encourage, uplift, and provide an alternative to entertainment without the impact of the deep-state agendas of Hollywood. We've included some amazing alternate options to watch for TV and movies!

