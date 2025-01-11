© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-1-11 its the end of the world as we know it - the me show, starring me
Don't like and subscribe to me, like God and come out and subscribe to His word! and live in faith! and keep His commandments and statutes and judgments! because you love Him! and obey His voice in all things! God has made this a reality in the spirit for them who believing His son the christ Yahusha......whose name means........Yahuah's salvation! (kind of like a slap in the face, huh?!)
But if your name is hannah, and you are like 30 something, and you dig hanging out in the ark, then email me, I got a lot to talk to you about. :)
...the words of the prophets like silent raindrops fell...
and echoed......in the well........of silence.......
come out of her MY people! lest you be a partaker of her sins!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9Dg-g7t2l4
breaking the matrix?
+ - the / of X =