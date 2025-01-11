2025-1-11 its the end of the world as we know it - the me show, starring me







Don't like and subscribe to me, like God and come out and subscribe to His word! and live in faith! and keep His commandments and statutes and judgments! because you love Him! and obey His voice in all things! God has made this a reality in the spirit for them who believing His son the christ Yahusha......whose name means........Yahuah's salvation! (kind of like a slap in the face, huh?!)

But if your name is hannah, and you are like 30 something, and you dig hanging out in the ark, then email me, I got a lot to talk to you about. :)





...the words of the prophets like silent raindrops fell...

and echoed......in the well........of silence.......





come out of her MY people! lest you be a partaker of her sins!









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9Dg-g7t2l4









breaking the matrix?





+ - the / of X =











