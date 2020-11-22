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Breaking here in my town. Several moms dragged out of school board meeting for not wearing masks.
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247 views • November 22, 2020
Breaking here in my town. Several moms dragged out of school board meeting for not wearing masks. Credits to and subscribe here.........https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC85x4iQIC8JENyLy6xRsF8Q
Quote "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." -Benjamin Franklin
Quote "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." -Benjamin Franklin
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