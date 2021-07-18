7/18/2021 Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China Are Destroying the CCP in an Unprecedented Manner in History

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The Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China are unprecedented in the history of mankind. It is the only force that can truly understand and do damage to the CCP; We shall completely destroy the CCP so that China can elect a legitimate and independent government with rule of law and freedom of religions