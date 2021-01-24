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Ebola, Immigration, Gaza and the Days of Noah
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84 views • January 24, 2021
Gerald Clark
Some are wondering if perhaps we could be living in "The Days of Noah" as referenced by Jesus in Mathew 24:36. For those that have read my book "The Anunnaki of Nibiru" you know the also known as list for Noah includes Atrahasis, King of Shurrupak, Enki's son. In his narrated document Atrahasis describes the culling mechanisms used by Enlil-Yaweh-Jehovah to destroy mankind claiming they are noisy as his basis to the Anunnaki Council of 12. Consider the times in which Noah wrote his account and compare it with our current headlines.
Some are wondering if perhaps we could be living in "The Days of Noah" as referenced by Jesus in Mathew 24:36. For those that have read my book "The Anunnaki of Nibiru" you know the also known as list for Noah includes Atrahasis, King of Shurrupak, Enki's son. In his narrated document Atrahasis describes the culling mechanisms used by Enlil-Yaweh-Jehovah to destroy mankind claiming they are noisy as his basis to the Anunnaki Council of 12. Consider the times in which Noah wrote his account and compare it with our current headlines.
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