Linda Goudsmit: Objective Reality Is Required for a Free Society

In this edition of Conversations That Matter with The New American’s Alex Newman, Linda Goudsmit, author of multiple children’s books on critical thinking and “reality-testing”; multiple books on education philosophy; and the upcoming book Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier, Reality Is; confirms how education in America is being weaponized — exactly as Russell advised way back in 1952 — to create generations of people unable to distinguish between objective reality (what really is) and subjective reality (feelings). She emphasizes that, in order to have a truly free society and constitutional republic, it is critically necessary to agree on what is objectively real.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com