The Dragon in the North: Assessing the Growing Chinese Threat to the Arctic Region-Pompeo Speech

https://gnews.org/articles/475036

摘要：Mr. Pompeo gave a speech in Hudson Institute: It’s time to look north seriously. Since 1867 when the U.S purchased Alaska, the USA is an North-Arctic Country. Alaska is the most strategic place on earth because its prime location near the Arctic Circle and US national security relies on it. With the modern technology and the opening of new passageways in Arctic Ocean, the competition for the economy, trade and offshore resources will be heating up. CCP would define either Space, Moon, Cyber or Polar regions as “Res Nullius”. CCP want to dominate these areas for economic and military gain while not fair playing with a common international rules. The USA must step up to defeat CCP’s evil ambition in North Arctic.



