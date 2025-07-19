BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.15a JK’s hospitalisation; In the POO of it; DIFLUCAN risks; LOVING is a PRIVILEGE MVI_5256-62merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
21 views • 4 days ago

At physio time JK stood up from her bed, and had an uncontrollable bowel movement, the cleanup being exhausting to her. I have since looked up the side effects of Diflucan, and have asked the nurses to note that her liver markers will need to be closely monitored. I had another testing time with JK over a new supplement to try, being Colloidal Minerals, by NOW company, a recommend by commentator-follwer Caressa. She eventually agreed, reluctantly, and also began taking one drop of Chlorine Dioxide Solution, after an absence of perhaps a week or so.

Keywords
healthobesitynutritionmedicinefentanylliver diseaseoxycodonepain managementcongestive heart failureenemacovidchlorine dioxide solutionphysiotherapykidney diseaselymphedemaexudatejoondalup health campusiron transfusion
