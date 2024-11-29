The Fallen Angels of Gen 6 and the Nephilim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What was the account of what happened in Genesis 6:4? Have we been dumbed-down by rabbinic teachings and christian seminary schools of the sons of Cain mating with the daughters of Seth theory or does it go much deeper in the spiritual battle that began even before the rebellion in the Garden of Eden in Genesis 3:15. Join us as we take a deeper look into the Bene HaElohim, the fallen Watchers, and the nephilim in this study~