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Antifa Advisors: College Profs Give Lessons on Tearing Down Monuments & Society
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23 views • June 02, 2020
After Lincoln & World War 2 memorials are vandalized, a college prof offers lesson on how to topple the Washington Monument. Colleges have been Antifa incubators and Marxist seminaries for a LONG time.
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