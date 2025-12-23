P.2 Christmas in Samson Ct Duncraig; SECULAR MVI_0182-3,6,9-90merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a delight for the soul, the carol singing at the top of Samson Court, Duncraig, on the edge of Trigonometric Park, Tuesday 23rd December, 2025. The choristers were from the North Beach Baptist Church. I was in the street with my beloved young grandsons and their Mum and Dad. A warm night. The house light displays were essentially secular, and yes, spectacular.