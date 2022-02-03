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"A Lover's Complaint" by William Shakespeare
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20 views • February 03, 2022
To follow along: https://gutenberg.org/cache/epub/1543/pg1543-images.html
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The picture used if from a 1774 volume of poems included in John Bell's edition of the works of Shakespeare.
There are a few very slight differences in the text above and the text I was reading from (by Gramercy Books), so if you are following along with the text at the link above, just know I'm not making careless errors, I'm just reading from a different edition that is, in fact, slightly different in its wording in a few spots.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used if from a 1774 volume of poems included in John Bell's edition of the works of Shakespeare.
There are a few very slight differences in the text above and the text I was reading from (by Gramercy Books), so if you are following along with the text at the link above, just know I'm not making careless errors, I'm just reading from a different edition that is, in fact, slightly different in its wording in a few spots.
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