BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Iran's nuclear program isn't a bargaining chip but one of Iran’s non-negotiable demands - Larry C Johnson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 2 days ago

🚨 The nuclear program isn't a bargaining chip but one of Iran’s non-negotiable demands – ex-CIA analyst

Adding:

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem: 

“We responded at the appropriate time and found that this was the right moment to proceed with implementing the agreement; it was then discovered that a massive aggressive plan had been prepared for Lebanon. We deprived the enemy of catching us by surprise and inflicting the very heavy losses that could have occurred.

The enemy's goals are clear: to destroy the strength that Lebanon possesses as a prelude to "Greater Israel."

For the record, all of Lebanon is targeted; when Israel occupies southern Lebanon, it means it is occupying Lebanon, and when it exerts pressure and spreads its killing across Lebanese territories, it means all of Lebanon is targeted.

In the event of aggression, the Lebanese state is supposed to resist and task its army and forces to confront the aggression.”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“This negotiation is an act of submission and surrender, and we call for a heroic stance to cancel it. Nations will then come running to you, and you will establish the use of elements of strength to confront the Israeli enemy and force it to implement the agreements”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“You are truly strange! By God, you do not fight, nor do you let anyone else fight; you do not resist, nor do you let anyone else resist. Go and look at the Israeli enemy everyone there is fighting”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Unseen War: Exposing the globalist agenda behind Ukraine, energy sabotage and the collapse of freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing the globalist agenda behind Ukraine, energy sabotage and the collapse of freedom

Belle Carter
Israel Expels Spain from Gaza Coordination Center Following Criticism of Lebanon Operations

Israel Expels Spain from Gaza Coordination Center Following Criticism of Lebanon Operations

Garrison Vance
China&#8217;s Electric Vehicle Exports Reach Record High Amid Fuel Price Surge

China’s Electric Vehicle Exports Reach Record High Amid Fuel Price Surge

Morgan S. Verity
Engineered Winter: A chilling expose on the silent war above us

Engineered Winter: A chilling expose on the silent war above us

Kevin Hughes
Iran Limits Strait of Hormuz Transits to Friendly Vessels, Tankers Queue

Iran Limits Strait of Hormuz Transits to Friendly Vessels, Tankers Queue

Garrison Vance
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy