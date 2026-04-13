🚨Iran's nuclear program isn't a bargaining chip but one of Iran’s non-negotiable demands - Larry C Johnson

🚨 The nuclear program isn't a bargaining chip but one of Iran’s non-negotiable demands – ex-CIA analyst

Adding:

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“We responded at the appropriate time and found that this was the right moment to proceed with implementing the agreement; it was then discovered that a massive aggressive plan had been prepared for Lebanon. We deprived the enemy of catching us by surprise and inflicting the very heavy losses that could have occurred.

The enemy's goals are clear: to destroy the strength that Lebanon possesses as a prelude to "Greater Israel."

For the record, all of Lebanon is targeted; when Israel occupies southern Lebanon, it means it is occupying Lebanon, and when it exerts pressure and spreads its killing across Lebanese territories, it means all of Lebanon is targeted.

In the event of aggression, the Lebanese state is supposed to resist and task its army and forces to confront the aggression.”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“This negotiation is an act of submission and surrender, and we call for a heroic stance to cancel it. Nations will then come running to you, and you will establish the use of elements of strength to confront the Israeli enemy and force it to implement the agreements”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“You are truly strange! By God, you do not fight, nor do you let anyone else fight; you do not resist, nor do you let anyone else resist. Go and look at the Israeli enemy everyone there is fighting”