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HOW DO WE DEAL WITH THE BIG STEAL (OF AMERICA)?
The Appearance
The Appearance
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199 views • June 03, 2022
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.3.22

Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1

Augusto's Website...
http://theappearance.com

Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2

Augusto on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists

Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance

Contact Info:

Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064

Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317

Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]

Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news as seen through the lens of Bible Prophecy. Topics include: Russia, Ukraine, Biden, storm threatening Florida, Deep State/Globalist retaliation against resistance, pain/suffering of people increasing, monkeypox fear mongering, breakaway states, Christians must become involved in politics.

Often the discussion takes them into fascinating topics which are not usually discussed in Churches and Christian programs. If you are looking for a news report that is different and looks at the news in a fresh new different light, you are definitely going to enjoy listening to his podcast.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfloridarussiachristianschristianitystatesbible prophecyukrainepainsufferingcommentarycommentsstormaugusto perezretaliationblog talk radiobreakawayend time news reportmonkeypox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy