The Supreme Return
131 views
channel image
The Inquisitive American
Published Friday

Interesting analysis of this current huge case (a Petition for a writ of certiorari) which was filed with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) just last month.

"I ran twice, I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions of millions more votes than we did in 2016 and likewise getting more votes than any sitting President in the history of our country by far. And now we may just have to do it again." - Trump


Dates: 11/23, 11/24

Sources:

JSNIP4 on YouTube

Beyond Mystic on Rumble

Supreme Court docket - https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf


Keywords
trumpnewscomedypoliticsclimate changeelectionpresidentspiritualmilitarychannelingprophecyearthclimateweatherparanormallaughnesaragcrgesaraebsrestored republicrevaluation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
