4 reasons growing your own food ensures food security

Growing your own food ensures food security by giving you control over what you eat and where it comes from.
You can choose to grow a variety of nutrient-dense foods and avoid harmful chemicals and preservatives.
Additionally, growing your own food can provide peace of mind during times of food scarcity and reduce dependence on grocery stores or other external sources of food.
