"This is satanic" Dr Mike Yeadon ~ “The kind of planning and thinking it takes to have done what has happened, are people who would worship satan”

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Dr Mike Yeadon ~ “The kind of planning and thinking it takes to have done what has happened, are people who would worship satan”
When the former chief scientist of Pfizer’s respiratory research unit gives his view on the mRNA products we must listen. To truly understand what’s happening is to realise that a psychopathic entity has unleashed its power on the world on a unprecedented scale.We must stop them.