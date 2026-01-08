Masked Gunmen Murder Woman in Minneapolis

Legitimate "Government" does NOT wear masks!

Criminals wear masks!

And that is exactly what you have here, Criminals

There is no legitimate reason for PUBLIC SERVANTS to wear masks

How could you identify one of the criminals when he murders someone?

Violates someone's rights???

ALL supposed "Government" employees must be identifiable

which is exactly why they are supposed to wear IDENTIFICATION

and it should be required by law for them to IDENTIFY upon request

ANY member of the public is the BOSS over these scumbags!

And they think they can wear masks????

And remain unidentifiable while claiming to "Serve the Public?"

It's time to put ALL "government" into PRISON where they belong!

It's time to put an end to our Political #Parasite problem in the US