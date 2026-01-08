Masked Gunmen Murder Woman in Minneapolis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legitimate "Government" does NOT wear masks!
Criminals wear masks!
And that is exactly what you have here, Criminals
There is no legitimate reason for PUBLIC SERVANTS to wear masks
How could you identify one of the criminals when he murders
someone?
Violates someone's rights???
ALL supposed "Government" employees must be
identifiable
which is exactly why they are supposed to wear IDENTIFICATION
and it should be required by law for them to IDENTIFY upon request
ANY member of the public is the BOSS over these scumbags!
And they think they can wear masks????
And remain unidentifiable while claiming to "Serve the
Public?"
It's time to put ALL "government" into PRISON where they belong!
It's time to put an end to our Political #Parasite problem in the US