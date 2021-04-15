James O'Keefe joins Sean Hannity on Fox News to discuss #ExposeCNN​

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#ExposeCNN
See Also
Part I - https://www.brighteon.com/e2f7ccd7-cc13-4675-a8e5-e767e853bad3
Part II - https://www.brighteon.com/12824ef4-e159-4cb9-96a4-811358129c91
Part III - https://www.brighteon.com/ee9f7be4-98ed-4ca1-b110-f1a413554c31
James O'Keefe Stalks Chester in Restaurant for Surprise Interview:
https://www.brighteon.com/cd0a7bf8-ab41-4d11-9263-d3943edf0e55
website https://www.projectveritas.com