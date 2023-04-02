THE NATIONS OF THE ENDTIME IN THE BIBLE PART 2

We will identify the nations predicted in the bible but hidden for our generation to know the future of our destiny. Great Britton, Russia, Germany and America will be standing at the end of human government. The New World Order will not be defeated entirely until the 7th trumpet judgment. But there will be nations that will stand against the New World Order, Israel, Jordan and America will resist at some point.
