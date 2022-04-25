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Governments Are Planning Food Shortages, Not Predicting Them
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234 views • April 25, 2022
Over the past five months, the US has witnessed nearly two dozen food processing plants go up in flames. On top of that, our government has been paying farmers not to produce crops for decades and we have a supply chain crisis with ships sitting off our coast for months on end before being unloaded. Is there a famine coming to the US. The answer is not whether it is coming but when. People need to be aware and prepare by growing their own food and adjusting to what is about to happen in our land.
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