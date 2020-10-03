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Trump's friends and confidants react to his COVID diagnosis
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32 views • October 03, 2020
Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson share their thoughts on President Trump's announcement that he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19, plus Newsmax TV's White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson reports on the latest in the president's current condition.
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