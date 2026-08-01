BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Banking System Was Designed for Those Who Understand It | Iain Clifford
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
765 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
246 views • Yesterday

Sign up for the August 11th Webinar: Exclusive Q&A Webinar for Sarah’s listeners at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sp60Zm1HScSP8-5tjim3Aw

*

Watch Iain Clifford’s regular webinars to learn more: https://lvfree.me/webinar/?i=250552&mi=0&n=Sarah+Westall+Webinar&e=1078435480

*

Sign up for the newsletter and see more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to buy or view peptides at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Retatrutide: Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

*

Miles Franklin: Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Financial engineer and banking whistleblower Iain Clifford returns to the program to continue our discussion about the realities of the banking system. We discuss how the United Kingdom differs from the United States and why, even though both countries operate within many of the same banking realities, people in the United States still possess rights that are not found throughout much of the rest of the Western world.

-

Clifford also digs deeper into how the financial system works and shares his beliefs about how understanding that system can be used to improve your own financial situation.

-

Watch Iain Clifford’s regular webinars to learn more: https://lvfree.me/webinar/?i=250552&mi=0&n=Sarah+Westall+Webinar&e=1078435480

-

August 11th Webinar: Sign up for the exclusive Q&A Webinar for Sarah’s listeners at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sp60Zm1HScSP8-5tjim3Aw

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
bankingunderstanddesigned
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Majority of Americans Distrust AI in Workplace, Cite Job Security Concerns

Poll: Majority of Americans Distrust AI in Workplace, Cite Job Security Concerns

Chase Codewell
Taxpayers Face Millions in Legal Fees After Trump Administration Court Losses

Taxpayers Face Millions in Legal Fees After Trump Administration Court Losses

Garrison Vance
EU Energy Transition Policies Impose Economic Costs, Analysts Say

EU Energy Transition Policies Impose Economic Costs, Analysts Say

Edison Reed
AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

Garrison Vance
Pfizer Freezes Air Traffic Control Funds in Poland and Romania Over COVID Vaccine Contract Dispute

Pfizer Freezes Air Traffic Control Funds in Poland and Romania Over COVID Vaccine Contract Dispute

Morgan S. Verity
Medicare Part D subsidy ending: Trump administration cuts Biden-era premium stabilization program

Medicare Part D subsidy ending: Trump administration cuts Biden-era premium stabilization program

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy