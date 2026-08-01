The Banking System Was Designed for Those Who Understand It | Iain Clifford

Sign up for the August 11th Webinar: Exclusive Q&A Webinar for Sarah’s listeners at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sp60Zm1HScSP8-5tjim3Aw

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Watch Iain Clifford’s regular webinars to learn more: https://lvfree.me/webinar/?i=250552&mi=0&n=Sarah+Westall+Webinar&e=1078435480

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Sign up for the newsletter and see more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Miles Franklin: Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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Financial engineer and banking whistleblower Iain Clifford returns to the program to continue our discussion about the realities of the banking system. We discuss how the United Kingdom differs from the United States and why, even though both countries operate within many of the same banking realities, people in the United States still possess rights that are not found throughout much of the rest of the Western world.

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Clifford also digs deeper into how the financial system works and shares his beliefs about how understanding that system can be used to improve your own financial situation.

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Watch Iain Clifford’s regular webinars to learn more: https://lvfree.me/webinar/?i=250552&mi=0&n=Sarah+Westall+Webinar&e=1078435480

-

August 11th Webinar: Sign up for the exclusive Q&A Webinar for Sarah’s listeners at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sp60Zm1HScSP8-5tjim3Aw

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further