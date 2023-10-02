10/1/2023

Judges 21:25 People Do What They Think Is Right

Intro: The Book of Judges does not specifically name its author. The tradition is that the Prophet Samuel was the author of Judges. Internal evidence indicates that the author of Judges lived shortly after the period of the Judges. Samuel fits this qualification. The Book of Judges was likely written between 1045 and 1000 B.C.I want this morning to look at the LAST verse in the of Judges. This verse is a duplicate of Judges 17:6. It is a sobering comment on what went wrong with God’s people and with all people in general.