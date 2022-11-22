Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Peter McCullough -"The Courage to Face Covid-19"
84 views
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 6 days ago |
Donate

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough

Topic: The Courage to Face Covid-19

https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/

Bio:

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist managing the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.  Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.  He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel.  On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.  Dr. McCullough has two years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.  

Dr. McCullough and John Leake co-authored the book “The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death while Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex”.

https://rumble.com/c/PeterMcCulloughMD


Interview Council



Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress

www.quantumnurse.life

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED

http://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

https://graceasagra.podbean.com/

https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse

https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477




Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationvaccinetruthfaithjusticefaucimisinformation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket