Learn Self Defense: https://www.codereddefense.com





In this clip, we share self defense tips about relying on your phone for protection.





Unfortunately, way too many people think that if they were to be attacked, they would just call the cops to be saved. Well, truth is, you won’t have that luxury in a real-life attack.





You won’t even have time to pull out your phone. And if you do, you probably won’t be able to make a call since you’ll have to deal with violence. Instead, be smart and be prepared to fight back.





Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/why-you-shouldnt-rely-on-your-phone-during-an-attack/





Make sure to share this video with your family and friends.





Take care,





Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/