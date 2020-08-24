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Coronarivus Requires "Flood of Consciousness"
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11 views • August 24, 2020
What is happening as on now on planet Earth is “pralaya”. It is not physical deluge as it used to happen earlier. It is not flood of water like tsunami or huge waves from ocean and ocean entering into the land. It is not flood of water, it is flood of consciousness.
Due to huge consciousness entering, because of the time for superconscious breakthrough, this conscious flood, all the delusion-based systems are just going to melt down.
Human beings can’t handle life without delusions, lies, false promises, hopes, false insecurities, false identities. But now, because the delusion is melting down, many of our false hopes are melting down. Many of our false security feeling is melting down. Many of the social contracts between us and the society, us and the nation, us and the world is all melting down.
When all our lies are forcibly removed from us, all our falsehoods, hopes and false hopes, dreams, are forcibly removed from us, when we are really really made to see everything around us is melting down, we feel like really ourself is melting down. That is what is pandemic fatigue. It is not just at the physical level. People are seeing in front of their eyes that everything is just melting down.
Usually the world changes maybe in 50 years. People around 60-70 years think, “50 years back, world was like that. Now it is like this.” But now, this time, whatever changes happen in 50 years - good, bad, right, wrong - is happening in 50 days! Multiple things we thought as eternal is just melting down.
The pandemic, Corona, Covid 19 itself is not going to kill many people. But the pandemic fatigue is going to destroy many people’s life. It will be much worse than death. Destruction is much worse than death. Half of humanity’s life has started getting affected. Whole humanity’s lifestyle is going to be affected.
The after effects of Corona Covid 19 is going to be too much.
What is happening now is “pralaya”. The number of people Covid 19 is going to kill may be a less number, but the kind of people it is going to take away from us is going to be too much.
And the kind of impact it is going to leave on humanity is going to be too much. Every individual who practices this unclutching will be saved from mental breakdown.
Enrich yourself from morning to night with nirvikalpa samadhi. You will understand how to joyfully willfully think. You will learn how you will be unclutched, and thinking will happen as per your will and order.
Add more unclutching inside your life and reach as many people as possible and teach them unclutching.
Every individual you teach unclutching now, you are going to save him from the pandemic fatigue, epidemic fatigue, the mental breakdown, which will be inevitable otherwise. There are only spiritual solutions which are going to save people from this pandemic fatigue.
(17 August 2020)
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Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Due to huge consciousness entering, because of the time for superconscious breakthrough, this conscious flood, all the delusion-based systems are just going to melt down.
Human beings can’t handle life without delusions, lies, false promises, hopes, false insecurities, false identities. But now, because the delusion is melting down, many of our false hopes are melting down. Many of our false security feeling is melting down. Many of the social contracts between us and the society, us and the nation, us and the world is all melting down.
When all our lies are forcibly removed from us, all our falsehoods, hopes and false hopes, dreams, are forcibly removed from us, when we are really really made to see everything around us is melting down, we feel like really ourself is melting down. That is what is pandemic fatigue. It is not just at the physical level. People are seeing in front of their eyes that everything is just melting down.
Usually the world changes maybe in 50 years. People around 60-70 years think, “50 years back, world was like that. Now it is like this.” But now, this time, whatever changes happen in 50 years - good, bad, right, wrong - is happening in 50 days! Multiple things we thought as eternal is just melting down.
The pandemic, Corona, Covid 19 itself is not going to kill many people. But the pandemic fatigue is going to destroy many people’s life. It will be much worse than death. Destruction is much worse than death. Half of humanity’s life has started getting affected. Whole humanity’s lifestyle is going to be affected.
The after effects of Corona Covid 19 is going to be too much.
What is happening now is “pralaya”. The number of people Covid 19 is going to kill may be a less number, but the kind of people it is going to take away from us is going to be too much.
And the kind of impact it is going to leave on humanity is going to be too much. Every individual who practices this unclutching will be saved from mental breakdown.
Enrich yourself from morning to night with nirvikalpa samadhi. You will understand how to joyfully willfully think. You will learn how you will be unclutched, and thinking will happen as per your will and order.
Add more unclutching inside your life and reach as many people as possible and teach them unclutching.
Every individual you teach unclutching now, you are going to save him from the pandemic fatigue, epidemic fatigue, the mental breakdown, which will be inevitable otherwise. There are only spiritual solutions which are going to save people from this pandemic fatigue.
(17 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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