[Verse 1] (male vocals, whispered, menacing) Lost souls on a highway to hell, a vintage van breaks down, A roadside attraction, a killer clown in a small-town, Dr. Satan's legend, a gruesome tale they seek, The Firefly clan, the horrors begin to shriek. [Chorus] (heavy metal, industrial rock, grinding guitars) House of 1000 Corpses, a grindhouse nightmare scene, Screaming guitars and a bassline so obscene, A carnival of horrors, psychotic family glee, No one gets out alive, can't you see? [Bridge] (creepy carnival music box, distorted female vocals, maniacal laughter) Baby wants to play a game, Otis wants to carve and slay, Captain Spaulding cackles as the victims lose their way, Psychedelic torture, a bloody, chaotic trip, This is where the innocent will finally slip. [Outro] (ambient synth drone, a single gunshot, fading laughter) A black comedy of death, a gruesome, bloody show, The Firefly legend grows.