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SUDAN COULD FEED A BILLION PEOPLE
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91 views • March 27, 2020
SUDAN COULD FEED A BILLION PEOPLE
The idea of overpopulation is nothing more than a cheap excuse for doing nothing OR employing toxic vaccines, birth control, and biological weapons to stave off competition and national debt. Subverting or recolonizing Africa is not a solution to the world's problems.
The idea of overpopulation is nothing more than a cheap excuse for doing nothing OR employing toxic vaccines, birth control, and biological weapons to stave off competition and national debt. Subverting or recolonizing Africa is not a solution to the world's problems.
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