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YOU CAN'T CALL COVID VACCINE A BIOWEAPON' UNTIL NOW!
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2504 views • May 09, 2021
HELP ME KEEP THIS INFORMATION FLOWING.
WWW.PATREON.COM/HIGHERTRUTHRISES
THIS INFORMATION WAS KNOWN IN 2012, VALIDATED AGAIN IN 2020 AND 2021. SO WHY ARE THEY PUSHING THIS SO HARD.
RE EXPOSURE TO COVID WAS FATAL TO 90 PERCENT OF TEST SUBJECTS WHO GOT VACCINES.
WWW.PATREON.COM/HIGHERTRUTHRISES
THIS INFORMATION WAS KNOWN IN 2012, VALIDATED AGAIN IN 2020 AND 2021. SO WHY ARE THEY PUSHING THIS SO HARD.
RE EXPOSURE TO COVID WAS FATAL TO 90 PERCENT OF TEST SUBJECTS WHO GOT VACCINES.
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