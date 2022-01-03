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VAERS ANALYSIS REVEALS IRREFUTABLE DATA SHOWING CRIMINAL COLLUSION BETWEEN VACCINE COMPANIES
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113 views • January 03, 2022
VAERS ANALYSIS REVEALS IRREFUTABLE DATA SHOWING CRIMINAL COLLUSION BETWEEN VACCINE COMPANIES
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VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies -> Excerpt from: Dr. Sam White | Session 85: Rethinking https://www.bitchute.com/video/pvAsiSZ6Tw9z/ | Excerpt template: VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://www.bitchute.com/video/debce34PEHx0/
Quote: "Reiner Fullmich and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg present Paardekooper's VAERS analysis showing collusion between CV vaccine manufacturers in executing planned deadly experiments on humanity with their products. When an adverse event/reaction is reported to VAERS, the bin number and lot number of the vaccine received must be reported. Through analysis of the data, the following shocking and irrefutable patterns emerge..."
Mirror. Source
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies -> Excerpt from: Dr. Sam White | Session 85: Rethinking https://www.bitchute.com/video/pvAsiSZ6Tw9z/ | Excerpt template: VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://www.bitchute.com/video/debce34PEHx0/
Quote: "Reiner Fullmich and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg present Paardekooper's VAERS analysis showing collusion between CV vaccine manufacturers in executing planned deadly experiments on humanity with their products. When an adverse event/reaction is reported to VAERS, the bin number and lot number of the vaccine received must be reported. Through analysis of the data, the following shocking and irrefutable patterns emerge..."
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